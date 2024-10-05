Transformers One has been critically acclaimed, but the box office numbers are not so favorable. It seems like Chris Hemsworth’s charm is failing on the audience outside the MCU. Despite being out for fourteen days, this latest release has not yet crossed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Luckily, the movie has an impressive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics have given it a certified fresh rating and 89% on the Tomatometer. Meanwhile, the audience loves the animated feature more, giving it 98% on the site’s Popcornmeter. The lead characters are not unknown to the fans, as they have been seeing a live-action version of Optimus Prime and Megatron for the past several years. The movie tells the backstory of these characters and how they turned into foes from friends.

The animated feature by Josh Cooley was made on an estimated budget of $75 million. It has not yet crossed the $100 million mark globally but is on track to achieve that. According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Transformers One collected only $711K on Thursday in the United States. It played in 3970 locations across North America, taking its domestic cume to $41.87 million.

At the overseas box office, the numbers are not overwhelming and are close to what it has so far earned in the United States. Transformers One stands at $37.52 million in international markets. Adding the $41.87 million domestic cume to the overseas collections, the sci-fi animated feature has reached a $79.39 million cume worldwide. The movie is less than a million away from hitting the $80 million cume. It has collected 5.85% more of its estimated production cost.

Transformers One, starring Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, was released in North American theaters on September 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

