Joker 2 was one of the most anticipated movies of 2024, but its performance is not so overwhelming. The first film was not only a blockbuster but also the highest R-rated movie of all time until Deadpool 3 recently snatched away that record. Joker: Folie a Deux is tracking to open even lower than Marvel’s big disaster The Marvels and DC’s The Flash. The film was released early in some parts of the world and opened in theatres on Friday in the US. Scroll below for the deets.

The Marvels came out in November last year and is one of the lowest-grossing films in the MCU. The Flash was also shrouded in controversies, and then the change of power with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking charge of DC impacted the film’s earnings. It was also released in 2023. For the unversed, Joaquin Phoenix starrer 2024 movie is the sequel to his 2019 film. It earned him an Academy Award for his performance in the leading role.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, things look very gloomy for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer Joker 2 in North America. The word of mouth for the film is poor, and it is affecting the movie already. So far, the film has received a poor 33% from the critics on Tomatometer and 35% from the audience on Popcornmeter on the site Rotten Tomatoes. The critic’s consensus is that “Joaquin Phoenix’s eponymous Joker takes the stand in a sequel that dances around while the story remains still, although Lady Gaga’s wildcard energy gives Folie á Deux some verve.”

The trade analyst’s report suggests that Joker: Folie a Deux is currently poised to finish under $20 million, worse than last year’s The Flash and the MCU film, The Marvels on its opening day. The Ezra Miller starrer opened to $24.1 million, while The Marvels was even lower than that as it collected only $21.6 million. These are some of the lowest numbers raked in by the comic book movies, and Joaquin and Gaga starrer will do even worse than that.

Joker 2, released in Korea on Tuesday, collected 40% less than its predecessor. Despite that, Joker: Folie a Deux started its journey at #1 with its $1.3 million on release day. It registered the 6th biggest opening day ever for DC in Korea. Meanwhile, in Italy, it has beaten The Batman’s $740K with its $990K on Friday. It has registered the 2nd biggest Friday for WB since 2019’s Joker and its $1.4 million. It is expected to collect between $4.5 million-$6.5 million in Italy. Lady Gaga’s movie has hit $2.7 million cume and sold 313K tickets in three days. The movie was reportedly expected to earn $140 million globally on its debut weekend, but it seems unlikely now.

Joker 2, aka Joker: Folie a Deux, was directed by Todd Phillips and stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. It was released in the US on October 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Megalopolis Box Office (Worldwide): Francis Ford Coppola’s Sci-Fi Flick Recovers Only 5% Of Its Total Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News