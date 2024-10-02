James McAvoy’s starrer Speak No Evil says a lot about what fans prefer these days in the theatres. The psychological thriller is performing overwhelmingly well at the box office and has surpassed a significant milestone globally. Made on a budget of less than $20 million, it has raked in an admirable profit. Scroll below for the deets.

It has easily beaten a high-budget film such as Megalopolis to enter the top five of the domestic box office chart in the United States. It keeps churning in winning numbers to stay in the game. Even on Monday, it was in the fourth spot, and it seems the movie will stay in the top five for a few more days. Although Joker 2’s arrival might pose a threat to the film, word of mouth for McAvoy’s film is quite strong and in favor of it.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Speak No Evil collected a strong $4.3 million on its third weekend at the box office in North America. It experienced a drop of only 25.9% from last weekend, and with that, the movie reached a $28.2 million cume in the United States.

According to his analysis, James McAvoy’s Speak No Evil is aiming to earn between $35 million and $40 million in its domestic run. The movie’s overseas collection is as impressive as its domestic cume. It has so far collected $29.55 million at the international box office. Adding both the domestic and overseas numbers, the James McAvoy-led thriller has crossed the $50 million mark and reached a $58.05 million global cume.

The film was made on a budget of $15 million and has raked in 3.9 times the making cost. Speak No Evil has earned 287% of its production budget and can be called a massive success at the box office. The movie was released in North America on September 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

