Speak No Evil box office reached a major domestic milestone this weekend. In its third weekend of release, the film rounded off the top five films at the box office despite new releases hitting theaters across North America on September 27, 2024.

The psychological horror film Speak No Evil, directed by James Watkins, is a remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name. It follows an American family invited by a British couple they met on vacation to spend the weekend at their isolated country home. The film cast includes James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Dan Hough, Scoot McNairy, and Alix West Lefler.

After two weeks in theaters, Speak No Evil crossed a massive domestic box office milestone. The film, with a reported budget of $15 million, ended its second week with a $8.3 million haul for a running domestic total of $23.8 Million. On Friday, September 27, 2024, the film grossed an additional $1.25 million, pushing its domestic total past the $25 million mark.

Speak No Evil is expected to take in $4.25 million in the third three-day weekend for a running domestic total of $28 Million. Meanwhile, “Speak No Evil” has grossed over $21 million, for a worldwide total of $46.2 Million.

In two weeks, Speak No Evil has made three times its lean $15 million budget and helped Blumhouse Studio pass the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film was also embraced by critics, scoring 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Speak No Evil also earned a higher B+ CinemaScore than rival summer horror hit Long Legs, which earned a B grade.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

