Despite struggling to rattle the box office, Paramount’s Transformers One crossed a small but significant milestone. The film is on track to cross the $50 million mark by Sunday, September 29, 2024. Transformers One opened in theaters worldwide on September 20, 2024. The film opened below expectations, signalling a tough road ahead for the studio to record a profit.

With a reported budget of $75 million, Transformers One opened at $24.6 million in the domestic box office and $35 million worldwide. Despite boasting a star-studded voice cast including Avengers veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, Transformers One failed to resonate with moviegoers who chose the horror comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice over the bots.

Critics also praised Transformers One, which boasts an 89 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite passing with flying colours with both critics and audiences who handed in A CinemaScore on opening Day, Transformers One has failed to pick up its pace at the box office. The film finished its first week in second place with a running domestic total of $29.8 million.

According to Deadline, the film reportedly took in $2.25 million on Friday, September 27, 2024, for a running domestic total of $32.1 million. Meanwhile, the film has grossed $14 million overseas for a Worldwide cume of $46.1 million.

Deadline reports Transformers One is expected to rake in $9 million in its second weekend, including $2.25 million Friday earnings for a running domestic ten-day of $38.8 million. Combined with overseas earnings, Transformers One will cruise past the $50 million mark worldwide by Sunday.

With the new Universal animation release The Wild Robot dominating the box office this weekend with a $35 million opening, Transformers One will struggle to record a profit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

