Speak No Evil Box Office Worldwide: Blumhouse Horror Hit Helps Studio Record A Massive Milestone In 2024

James McAvoy’s Horror hit has helped the Blumhouse studio cross an impressive 2024 box office milestone. Due to the continued success of Speak No Evil, the flailing studio snapped up a massive milestone in the 2024 worldwide box office.

The English remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name, Speak No Evil, was released in theaters on September 13, 2024. Director James Watkins’s Film follows an American family as they spend the weekend at a British family’s countryside home, where things take a sinister turn. The film stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, and Aisling Franciosi.

The company has floundered at the 2024 box office

Blumhouse studio has struggled to find success, with multiple 2024 releases tanking at the box office. The studio kicked off 2024 with Night Swim, which grossed $54 million on a $15 million budget and received negative reviews.

The company’s next release, Imaginary, also recorded modest success at the end of its theatrical run, taking in $43 million against a $13 million budget. The studio’s most recent release, Afraid, became Blumhouse’s biggest flop, grossing $11.5 million against a $12 million budget.

Speak No Evil pushed the studio past the $150 million mark worldwide

However, the studio’s latest release, Speak No Evil, has grossed $43 million worldwide, less than a month after releasing in theaters. The film has made $22 million domestically and $21 million from overseas. With a reported budget of $15 million, Speak No Evil’s $43 million gross has pushed the studio past the $150 mark (via Collider)

Speak No Evil was also embraced by critics, landing an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

