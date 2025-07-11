After over a decade, Superman has finally returned to the big screen, this time with a whole new face. The latest Superman movie, directed by James Gunn, introduces David Corenswet as the iconic superhero. With positive buzz already building, the big question is whether there will be a sequel?

David Corenswet Hints At Superman Sequel

In an interview with Vanity Fair, David Corenswet was asked whether he’d prefer starring in a Superman sequel or playing a Jedi Knight in Star Wars. Surprisingly, he said he’d choose to be a Jedi Knight in the Star Wars role, saying it was a childhood dream.

However, he confirmed that he is already under contract for a Superman follow-up, which all but guarantees that this won’t be his last flight in the cape. In his words, David said, “In the end, as many things do, it came down to the money. I’m already under contract for a sequel, but I’d be fresh negotiating with Star Wars, so.”

James Gunn Teases What’s Next For Superman

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director James Gunn was asked directly if a follow-up was on the cards. He responded with a cryptic, “What I’m working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes.” When asked if a sequel was in the works. “But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily.”

That’s enough to spark speculation. Gunn’s vision for the DCU is ambitious and interconnected, so there’s a strong chance that Superman’s next outing might be part of a larger crossover or another layered chapter, rather than a direct sequel.

So while the exact form of the sequel remains under wraps, all signs point to Superman soaring back to the big screen again. Whether it’s a solo adventure, a crossover, or something completely unexpected, one thing is clear — James Gunn’s DC Universe is just getting started, and Superman is right at the center of it.

Check out the trailer for Superman below:

