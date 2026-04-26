Supergirl is going to be the second DC release after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. Superman defied odds and had a successful box office run, and now all eyes are on the Milly Alcock starrer. With superhero fatigue being real, can it even make a mark among DC’s last five debut weekends at the domestic box office? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is part of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Jason Momoa will also return to DC in a new role. His portrayal of Aquaman in the DCEU was widely loved by fans, which might be why Gunn and Safran retained him, but he will be appearing as Lobo. The upcoming DC flick also features Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and David Corenswet.

Where the last 5 DC movie openings stand

For a few years, DC movies’ opening weekend numbers were all over the place. James Gunn changed everything with Superman, and it led the pack with a strong $125 million domestic debut, setting a high benchmark for future DC films. Meanwhile, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Blue Beetle debuted with low numbers, which is underwhelming for big-budget superhero films. The Flash had a mid-range opening weekend, but Joker 2 was also a disappointment.

Check out the debut weekend collections of the last 5 DC movies

Superman (2025) – $125.0 million The Flash (2023) – $55.0 million Joker 2 (2024) – $37.67 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – $27.7 million Blue Beetle (2023) – $25.0 million

The Target for Supergirl

To make a spot in the list, Supergirl would need to surpass Blue Beetle’s $25 million opening weekend. That’s the bare minimum, but just making it onto the list shouldn’t be enough; it needs to aim higher to be a box-office success. A domestic debut in the $40- $60 million range would place it among the mid-range debuts on the list, beating Joker 2 and The Flash. This would indicate decent audience interest and give the film a stable footing.

However, for Supergirl to truly stand out, it must aim to beat Superman, which could result in a major win for DC. In layperson’s terms, the Milly Alcock starrer needs around $30 million to be among the last 5 DC openings, but more than $70 million to be considered a success. The film’s opening weekend will be crucial in shaping its overall box office performance, and with Superman’s strong run last year, people could give this one a chance as well.

More about the film

The official synopsis states, “Kara Zor-El celebrates her 23rd birthday by traveling across the galaxy with her dog Krypto. Along the way, she meets the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and encounters a tragedy that leads her on a “murderous quest for revenge.” Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa, will be released on June 26.

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