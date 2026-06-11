Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 had opened to mixed reactions. But that did not stop Jeethu Joseph’s directorial from enjoying a record-breaking spree at the worldwide box office. The crime thriller has now surpassed Vaazha 2 to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally! Scroll below for the day 21 report.

Can it still beat L2: Empuraan overseas?

Drishyam 3 has amassed 111.65 crore at the overseas box office in about three weeks. It began its journey on a fantastic note, surpassing the domestic collection in the opening week. But the pace gradually slowed down.

Mohanlal entered the 100 crore club internationally for the second time in his career. But all eyes are on whether his latest release can beat L2: Empuraan, which collected a whopping 142.25 crore gross and became his highest-grosser overseas. That looks like a difficult target now, considering there’s still a margin of 30.6 crore to cover.

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Drishyam 3 has collected 238.73 crore gross in 21 days. It has emerged as the highest-grossing Mollywood release of 2026 by surpassing Vaazha 2 (238.46 crore). That’s not it; Jeethu Joseph’s directorial is also now the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film in history.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time worldwide:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Drishyam 3 – 238.73 crore (21 days) Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 21 Summary

India net: 107.70 crore

India gross: 127.08

Overseas gross: 111.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 238.73 crore

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