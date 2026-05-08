Vaazha 2 has entered the final stage of its theatrical run, but is still managing to pull off some big feats. After achieving several milestones in the first few days, the film’s pace slowed, and it held the fifth spot among top Mollywood grossers for a long time. Finally, it surpassed Mohanlal’s Thudarum‘s lifetime collection on day 36, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 36 days?

Yesterday, on the fifth Thursday, the Vaazha sequel earned 36 lakh in India, pushing its overall net collection to 129.09 crore at the Indian box office. It equals 152.32 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 85.75 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 36-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 238.07 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 129.09 crore

India gross – 152.32 crore

Overseas gross – 85.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 238.07 crore

Vaazha 2 beats Thudarum!

On the 36th day, Vaazha 2 finally surpassed Thudarum (237.76 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Mollywood film globally. With the pace slowing down, it is likely to be the film’s final major milestone, and it’ll be interesting to see how close it gets to Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.07 crore (36 days) Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

More about the film

The Vaazha sequel is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film stars Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Biju Kuttan, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, and Veda Shankar in key roles. It was released in theaters on April 2. It was made on a modest budget of 10 crore.

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