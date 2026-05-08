Michael is creating history with its phenomenal box-office performance. It shows that Michael Jackson is a legend, and Jaafar Jackson has done justice to him. It is the second music biopic in history to enter this elite club after Bohemian Rhapsody. In no time, the Michael Jackson biopic will surpass the Rami Malek starrer movie to achieve the biggest crown at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie had been earning record numbers among music biopics. It is already the second-highest-grossing music biopic at the North American box office. The Michael Jackson biopic is also one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year. The film is expected to set a new benchmark for music biopics with its domestic haul at the end of its theatrical run.

Michael’s box office collection so far in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s updated data, Michael has collected $4.7 million on its second Wednesday at the domestic box office. It dropped by 34.7% from last Wednesday. It is more than Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $2.2 million, and thus posted the biggest 2nd Wednesday for a musical biopic ever. It is also the biggest 2nd Wednesday of 2026, and with that, the film has hit $199.9 million at the North American box office.

2nd musical biopic to enter $200 million club domestically

It has already crossed the $200 million milestone at the North American box office on Thursday. However, the official numbers have not yet been revealed on the site. It has become the second music biopic in history to cross the $200 million milestone at the domestic box office after Bohemian Rhapsody. The Rami Malek starrer collected $216.4 million in its theatrical run in North America. Michael is expected to beat that number in its third weekend.

The Jaafar Jackson starrer is around $16 million away from beating Bohemian Rhapsody and becoming the all-time highest-grossing musician biopics in North America. The movie is tracking to cross the $300 million mark and reach the $340 million milestone at the domestic box office. It will set a new benchmark for music biopics at the North American box office. Globally, the Jaafar Jackson starrer has hit the $443.8 million cume and is expected to cross $500 million worldwide this weekend. Michael was released on April 24.

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