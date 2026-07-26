Idhayam Murali has completed two weeks at the box office and is now in its third weekend. The Tamil coming-of-age film stars Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan, Fahadh Faasil, and Kayadu Lohar. The movie has had a good run at the box office so far. However, with Jana Nayagan’s release, the film has lost several screens to the new release. With this, it may be difficult for Idhayam Murali to recover its entire budget.
Idhayam Murali Gets Hit By Jana Nayagan
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan would be a storm at the box office, which was a fact that everyone knew. However, Atharvaa’s film had a good two-week run at the box office before the H Vinoth directorial took over. On day 13, a day before Jana Nayagan’s release, the Fahadh Faasil starrer collected 0.33 crore. However, on the day of Jana Nayagan’s release, the film collected 0.12 crore, a more than 50 % drop in collection. It was the lowest collection of its second week.
On its third Friday and Saturday, Idhayam Murali saw a further dip. On days 15 and 16, the film collected net 0.06 and 0.15 crore, respectively. This clearly shows how the film has been hit by the Jana Nayagan craze. Not only have the screens been reduced, but the film also saw a dip in audience interest as people preferred Jana Nayagan over.
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Day-wise Collection of Idhayam Murali
- Week 1: 14.18 crore
- Week 2: 5.51 crore
- Day 15: 0.06 crore
- Day 16: 0.15 crore
Total: 19.9 crore
Idhayam Murali was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore, and has earned 19.9 crore net. So, in 16 days, it has recovered 79.6% of the budget. To enter the safe zone, the film must earn 25 crore net, which is 5.1 crore away. With Jana Nayagan, it is almost impossible for the film to reach the target.
Box office summary:
- Budget – 25 crore
- India net collection – 19.9 crore
- Recovery – 79.6%
- Deficit – 5.1 crore
- Deficit% – 20.4%
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Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Jumps By 34%, Surpasses Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari In India
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