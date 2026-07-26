Is Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Choudhary & Varun Yadav Out Of Lock Upp 2? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan hosted Lock Upp 2 is all reality TV fans are currently talking about! There’s been a lot of twists and turns recently, especially with Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid’s entry as an informer and Yogesh Rawat’s rumored comeback. But we’re hearing spoilers that will leave a section unhappy. Scroll below for the scoop!

Drama surrounding the visitors week!

As per a report by Digital News Hub, visitors were either given the option to save the inmate they were visiting or put them at risk. Vikas Gupta, who’s had a big showdown against Shilpa Shinde in the past, put her at risk. Akanksha Choudhary’s ex BFF from Splitsvilla 16, Suzzane, also chose the same option. Desi Bling co-star Lailli Mirza also put her rival Pamala Serena in trouble. Meanwhile, Yogesh Rawat, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, and Akanksha Chamola were saved by their visitors.

Akanksha Choudhary out of the race?

Fans witnessed a massive meltdown when Akanksha Choudhary was evicted from Lock Upp. As soon as she made her comeback from the secret room, her rumored partner, Yogesh Rawat, was eliminated from the show. Today’s episode is highly anticipated as he returns to the show, and we get to witness their reunion.

But are their followers are in for another disappointment? As per rumors, Akanksha Choudhary has also been evicted from the show. She was reportedly pitted against Shilpa Shinde and Pamala Serena but lost the battle.

Shilpa Shinde is also eliminated?

Shilpa Shinde was emerging as one of the strongest contestants on Lock Upp 2. Love her or hate her, but even Ram Kapoor cannot ignore her! As per the latest insider reports, the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress has been evicted from Netflix‘s reality show.

As per recent reports, even Varun Yadav, aka Laila, is out of the show. He was the latest to get eliminated alongside Shilpa.

Who are the Top 7 finalists?

During the Saturday episode, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan confirmed that the finale is indeed happening in two weeks, as opposed to the reports of a rumored extension. We now hear Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, and Pamala Serena have made it to the top 7 of Lock Upp 2.

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