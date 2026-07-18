Top 10 Most-Watched Shows On Netflix (Jan–Jun, 2026) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Netflix is one of the biggest streaming platforms with many binge-worthy web shows. The streaming platform revealed its list of the most-watched web series for the first half of 2026, and while most expected Stranger Things 5 to dominate, the sci-fi phenomenon failed to crack the top three. Keep scrolling for the top 10 most-watched Netflix web series from January to June of 2026.

The period drama Bridgerton Season 4 claimed the second spot, while a brand-new mystery series topped the chart with more than 100 million views. The final ranking is expected to change by the end of the year, as more new series are released and might perform better than this mystery series, which is currently ruling at #1 after the first six months.

Stranger Things 5 misses a spot in the top 3 most-watched Netflix shows list for January to June 2026

Stranger Things 5 settled for the #4 spot with 56 million views during the January to June period, despite being one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases ever. While the series remains a global phenomenon, it trailed His & Hers, Bridgerton Season 4, and I Will Find You in first-half viewership, according to Netflix’s data.

Bridgerton Season 4 is at #2 with 100 million views, beating even Stranger Things 5, proving the Regency-era romance still has a massive global fanbase. The latest installment finished just behind His & Hers and became one of Netflix’s biggest original series of 2026.

Check out the top 10 Most-Watched Shows On Netflix (Jan–Jun, 2026)

1. His & Hers – 104 million views

2. Bridgerton Season 4 – 100 million views

3. I Will Find You – 64 million views

4. Stranger Things 5 – 56 million views

5. Run Away – 50 million views

6. Teach You a Lesson – 48 million views

7. One Piece Season 2 – 47 million views

8. Man on Fire Season 1 – 40 million views

9. Ms. Rachel Season 1 – 37 million views

10. The Night Agent Season 3 – 36 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Netflix’s Half-Yearly List of the most-viewed web series in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

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