Top 10 Most Viewed South Indian Films Of 2026 On OTT From January To June! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The half-yearly reports have officially dropped, and despite all the brickbats, Prabhas is still ruling the OTT chart with his horror comedy The RajaSaab. The list of the top 10 most viewed South Indian films of 2026 on OTT is out, and Prabhas’s horror comedy rules this list, claiming the top spot!

According to the official charts, despite facing a tough, bumpy ride at the box office, Rebel Star Prabhas has proved that when it comes to raw screen presence and pure digital pull, his star power is totally unmatched!

Top 10 Most Viewed South Indian Films Of 2026 On OTT

Maruthi‘s horror-comedy The RajaSaab had an incredibly tough theatrical run earlier this year. Burdened by massive expectations, it failed to recover its herculean budget on the big screen, eventually settling as a box office disappointment. But on the digital front, the film painted a completely different picture!

Prabhas-starrer crushed the digital charts, bringing a monumental 17.5 million views. While Telugu cinema claims the crown jewel, Malayalam cinema’s incredible consistency remains the true ruler of this list, with four Malayalam films claiming spots in the top 10!

Check out the top 10 most-viewed South Indian films of 2026 on OTT. These films arrived on OTT either directly or after completing their theatrical run.

The RajaSaab (Telugu): 17.5 Million | JioHotstar Dridam (Malayalam): 8.5 Million | JioHotstar/Aha Ugly Story (Telugu): 8.1 Million | JioHotstar/Prime Video Vaazha 2 (Malayalam): 7.8 Million | JioHotstar Sarvam Maya (Malayalam): 7 Million | JioHotstar Drishyam 3 (Malayalam): 6.9 Million | Prime Video Blast (Tamil): 6.8 Million | Netflix Akhanda 2 (Telugu): 6.6 Million | Netflix Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi (Telugu): 6.5 Million | YouTube Youth (Tamil): 4.6 Million | Netflix

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

Advertisement

For more stories from Television & Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Top 10 Most Viewed Shows Of 2026 On OTT (Jan – Jun): Made In India: A Titan Story Rules At #1 – Here’s What India Watched In The 1st Half!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News