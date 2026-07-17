Top 10 Most Viewed Unscripted Shows Of 2026 On OTT From January To June!( Photo Credit – Instagram/YouTube )

The official verdict for the first half of 2026 is out, and we have a new undisputed king for the unscripted content on OTT. For the last few years, Kapil Sharma has been ruling the list with his comedy shows, but this time the audience crowned Samay Raina the new king! Traditional Indian comedy and reality television faced a massive reality check with Samay’s OG content, according to the list of the top 10 most-watched unscripted content on OTT in the first half of 2026.

Samay Raina Rules With Two Shows!

Samay Raina rules the top 10 list with not one but two comedy originals! Earlier this year, he dropped his comedy special, Still Alive. This was followed by his controversial show, India’s Got Latent S2. The first guest on the show was the cast of Alpha – Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Wagh. The premiere of Season 2 was audience-approved!

Top 10 Most-Viewed Unscripted Shows Of 2026 On OTT

The unscripted OTT shows are clearly not being ruled by the star-studded talk shows. It now belongs to the raw, unfiltered wave of laughs. It is clearly visible in the audience shift. The number two spot on the Top 10 most-viewed unscripted shows of 2026 on OTT is held by Laughter Chefs S2. Hosted by Bharti Singh, it is one of the funniest shows on Indian Television right now, and the top-most pick by the family audience. It is clean comedy meant for dinner-time get-togethers!

India’s Got Latent S2 – What A Comeback!

India’s Got Latent S2 had a unique Netflix-YouTube dual premiere. Samay Raina‘s talent hunt clocked a jaw-dropping 38.5 million views, cumulatively from both platforms. Samay’s standalone YouTube special, Samay Raina: Still Alive, added 13.1 million views.

Samay Raina Beats Kapil Sharma!

Netflix’s one of the most prized assets earlier was The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, it faced a setback with its fourth season, wrapping at 10.4 million views. Kapil Sharma’s show was a washout amidst the Latent Wave. Samay Raina surpassed Kapil Sharma by an earth-shattering margin of nearly 28 million views!

Check out the top 10 most-viewed unscripted content of 2026 on OTT.

India’s Got Latent: 38.5 Million | YouTube/Netflix Laughter Chefs S3: 14.1 Million | JioHotstar The 50: 13.3 Million | JioHotstar Samay Raina: Still Alive: 13.1 Million | YouTube The Great Indian Kapil Show S4: 10.4 Million | Netflix Splitsvilla S6: 9.9 Million | JioHotstar Indian Idol S16: 9.8 Million | SonyLiv Lock Upp S2: 8.2 Million | Netflix Shark Tank India S5: 6 Million | SonyLiv Wheel Of Fortune: 5.2 Million | SonyLiv

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

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