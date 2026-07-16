Daadi Ki Shaadi OTT Verdict: Kapil Sharma & Neetu Kapoor’s Film Registers Good Viewership In Week 2! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After a disappointing theatrical run, Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor’s comedy-drama Daadi Ki Shaadi is finding decent viewership with its digital arrival. The film is streaming on Netflix, and in almost 10 days of its streaming, it has already entered the most viewed Bollywood films of the year on the platform, registering a massive 110% jump in viewership.

The comedy drama was trending in the top 10 in 9 countries, including Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, Mauritius, and the Maldives. It claimed the number 1 spot in the list of the top 10 non-English films of the week in Maldives.

Daadi Ki Shaadi OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from July 6, 2026, to July 12, 2026, Daadi Ki Shaadi, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 2.1 million on Netflix against 5.1 million viewing hours and secured the 4th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by a French drama thriller, Nothing To Lose, this week.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix. These films arrived on the platform in 2026 after ending their theatrical run.

Dhurandhar: 31.1 Million Bhooth Bangla: 11.9 Million Haq: 11.3 Million Mardaani 3: 10.7 Million Tere Ishk Mein: 9.7 Million De De Pyaar De 2: 7.7 Million Border 2: 6.1 Million Do Deewane Seher Mein: 5.1 Million Daadi Ki Shaadi: 3.1 Million Tu Yaa Main: 2 Million

It would be interesting to see if Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor’s comedy drama manages to stay in the top 10 for another week or so, moving its way upwards in this list. Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the official synopsis of the film says, “A lonely grandmother’s social media mishap about an upcoming marriage creates havoc for her granddaughter’s wedding, prompting Tony Kalra to mend deep family rifts.”

Daadi Ki Shaadi OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the 2-week viewership of the comedy drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 1 million views | 2.4 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Week 2: 2.1 million views | 5.1 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

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