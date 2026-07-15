The Dog Stars Trailer Review: Jacob Elordi Fronts This Post-Apocalyptic Drama With Glimmer Of Hope (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Many films over the years have explored the post-apocalyptic world. As the years pass by and our understanding of the world around us changes, this genre has also been evolving. Jacob Elordi starring The Dog Stars, also explores this genre. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film explores life in a post-apocalyptic world. Amid this is a hopelessly optimistic man who still holds out hope for humanity.

The Dog Star Trailer

In a world where nothing is as it used to be, survival becomes both an instinct and a necessity. The film tells the story of Hig (Jacob Elordi), a young pilot who is surviving in a post-apocalyptic world. But survival alone is not good enough for him. He, along with a military survivalist, Bangley (Josh Brolin), has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in this brutal new world. But when Hig receives a mysterious radio transmission, he ventures into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exist.

At one point, the trailer shows how most people who fear in this brutal world are survivors. We see humans in zombie-like form set out to kill each other. Morality is a concept that seems to be a thing of the past world. The rules in this world are new. But Hig is still hopeful. Will that hope of his kill him, or will it help him make sense of the new world?

Decoding The Trailer

The first and most prominent element of the trailer is the setting of the film. It’s a post-apocalyptic world. There is an abandoned and destroyed helicopter lying in the middle of nowhere. Buildings have been destroyed beyond recognition. It’s gloomy and eerie. Not just the material world, but the weather seems to have changed as well. There are no more sunny afternoons and rainy evenings. While our protagonist lives in an isolated land, he is also concerned about the world beyond it.

But Jacob Elordi’s character is still clinging to hope and belief in humanity. He somehow finds one more person who thinks on the same line as him. They bond through difficult times, and that is the hopeful part of this grim world created by Ridley Scott.

It’s interesting to watch how, with the passing years, our understanding and imagination of the post-apocalyptic world is changing. The lack of humanity is no longer a problem in the post-apocalyptic world, but is one in the present. Maybe that is why Elordi’s character still hopes for humanity even when all is gone, or specifically when all is gone.

More About The Dog Stars

Based on Peter Heller’s captivating bestseller, The Dog Stars features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce. The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, based upon the novel by Peter Heller, and the producers are Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts, with Lily Brooks-Dalton, Brandon Scott Smith, Peter Heller, Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

The film will be released on August 28.

Watch the trailer here:

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