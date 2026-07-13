Train Teaser Review: Vijay Sethupathi Impresses In Rugged Role ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Director Mysskin is back in the director’s chair after six years. His last film was the 2020 release, Psycho. His upcoming film, Train, stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan. True to its title, most of the story is set aboard a moving train. Recently, the makers unveiled a 44-second teaser, offering an exciting glimpse of the film.

Train Teaser

The teaser is just 44 seconds long. It packs a lot of elements into a small runtime. As a result, there is no time to blink, or you might miss something. The teaser offers a glimpse of the situation and narratives through fast-paced edits. We see Vijay Sethupathi as a moving train dealing with a dangerous situation. Armed men, frightened passengers, and Shruti Haasan fighting for her life flash across the screen. The teaser presents several intriguing moments in rapid succession. It features only quick snippets from the film, and the characters do not exchange any dialogue. It is all show and no tell.

Decoding Train Teaser

For the best experience, the makers advise you to wear headphones, and that is true. I watched the teaser with and without headphones, and it makes a big difference. From the teaser, it is evident that the train has been hijacked. However, it is difficult to make out whether Vijay is the good guy, the bad guy, a passenger turned rogue, or something else. We also see many passengers injured. We also see a person fall off the moving train. In one scene, we see an army of police waiting on the platform, but the train passes by at top speed. The teaser also shows a person wearing a hazmat suit, surrounded by green light. The visuals suggest a possible gas leak, though the makers will reveal the truth only when the film releases.

For now, what’s intriguing in the teaser is Vijay Sethupathi‘s rugged look, which fans love. The actor never misses a beat when he plays such intense roles, and combined with Mysskin’s direction, this is set to be one interesting train ride.

The teaser also plays with your senses, switching between contrasting visuals. There are no dialogues that rely heavily on the musical notes made by a train engine.

Produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film is written by Mysskin, edited by Sri Watson, and features cinematography by Fowzia Fathima.

Watch teaser here:

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