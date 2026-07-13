Paraak Teaser Review: Sriimurali Comes Back With a Stylised Action Film ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

On Monday, the makers of the upcoming Kannada film Paraak unveiled the teaser of the actioner. The film stars actor Sriimurali, affectionately known as the Roaring Star in Sandalwood. The upcoming film marks Sriimurali’s next big project after the hit Bagheera. The teaser is over 3 minutes long, but trust me, it doesn’t reveal anything about the plot.

Paraak teaser

The makers of the film dropped a stylish teaser of the upcoming film. Given its 3 minutes and 43 seconds runtime, one might think the teaser reveals too much. On the contrary, it hardly reveals anything about the plot. The teaser opens with somber music as several men come knocking on Sriimurali’s door. The men outside are armed and also have a person whom they have kidnapped. We don’t know who the man is or why he has been brought in.

Sriimruali, on the other hand, is injured and wakes up to the commotion outside. He is calm as he dresses up to meet his enemies outside the door. There are 4 rooms shown in the teaser. In 3 rooms, there are goons while Sriimurali is one on. He is seen self-treating his own wound. One of the goons then played an old Kannada song on the radio at home. The goon then breaks down the door leading to Sriimurali’s room. We are showing the roaring star’s face for the first time. He then walks ahead and violently slashes every person in the room. Not all superhuman, he does get injured in the process, but not enough to slow him down.

Decoding the trailer

What’s interesting about the teaser is that it looks like a complete package and keeps you hooked. We don’t know who these people are or what the context is, but still, it keeps us hooked. Sriimurali is seen in a completely new avatar, and his physical transformation does leave you impressed. The teaser showcases breathtaking visuals, adrenaline-pumping action, and an intriguing narrative that promises a grand theatrical experience. Every frame reflects cinematic scale, while Charan Raj MR’s powerful background score further amplifies the teaser’s impact.

The teaser’s music only elevated the moment. While the teaser promises a slick actioner, director Halesh Kogundi said in a press note that the film also explores human emotions, inner conflicts, and life’s realities. He said that the film, at its core, is a character-driven story where every action sequence grows organically from the characters, their choices, and their emotional journeys.

More About Paraak Teaser

Directed by Halesh Kogundi, the film is produced under the Brand Studios banner by Akhilesh Kogundi, Ashik Madal, and Deepak Ashwath Narayan. The film features music by Charan Raj MR, cinematography by Sandeep Valluri. The film has been written by Halesh Kogundi. The film’s high-octane action sequences are choreographed by renowned stunt director Dr. K. Ravivarma.

Advertisement

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Max, Min And Meowzaki Trailer Review: Adil Hussain’s Film Sees 3 Men Across Generations Finally Choose Vulnerability Over Violence



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News