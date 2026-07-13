Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Trailer Review: Kay Kay Menon Has To Turn Around A Dysfunctional School That Can Only Be Saved By God ( Photo Credit – Prime Video )



Prime Video unveiled the trailer of their upcoming series titled Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. The series tells the tale of a dysfunctional school in a Delhi town. Unlike its name, which means “ideal,” the school is far from being one. It has a bunch of students who come up with the most unexpected answers to questions and have a very different take on life. The students, teachers, and the people around make this a promising situational comedy. The seven-episode series stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead and has a strong ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya trailer

The trailer begins with a reporter from the channel called Utpaat News describing Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya as ‘badbudaar Keechad’ (Stinky muck). We are given a glimpse of the Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. It is not your regular school, though it really wants to be. The kids are chaotic, and the personalities of the people in the school are larger than life. And to add to the woes is the school headmaster Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon). In his introductory shot, he sees himself playing cricket with his students. However, he is informed that he can win a chance to attend Cambridge for training under a government-sponsored program. Here, the challenge is to prove that his school is one of the best in Delhi.

As he navigates an eclectic mix of teachers, spirited students, overenthusiastic parents, and a constant stream of unexpected situations, the trailer promises an entertaining and memorable ride.

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Decoding the trailer

Right from the first scene in the trailer, it is clear that the series is going to be a fun ride. We are further intrigued by the principal of the school played by the talented Kay Kay Menon. He is an actor who can easily make you laugh and make you fear for your life as a villain. In this, he plays the former- a laid-back principal who likes to be one among the students. But now the principal has to get good marks for the school, or else his dream of going to Cambridge will not be fulfilled.

We then get a glimpse of the kids who will be appearing for class 10th. A school student is asked, “Who is the mother of Genetics?” To which, the child coyly remarks, “Ma’am ye to genetics ki maa hi bata sakti hai na.” When another student is asked about India’s national bird, he quickly responds, “Chicken 65”. Looking at this, a well-wisher tells the principal that the kids “don’t need a teacher, but God himself.”

Then steps in Abhimanyu Singh as a serious teacher who believes in “choke slamming” students. We also see Archana Puran Singh entering the scene to help the headmaster with his Cambridge dream.

There are several memorable moments in the trailer that make you want to look forward to the series. As it is, there is a dearth of good comedy shows in India, and when one comes up, you definitely feel like tuning in.

More about Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Directed by Himank Gaur, the series has been written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava. The series will be available for streaming on Prime Video from July 24.

Watch the trailer here:

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