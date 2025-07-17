Shruthi Haasan is gearing up for her next action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The highly anticipated film marks her first collaboration with megastar Rajinikanth. The actress, known for strong and bold performances, recently spoke about her experience of working in Coolie, which is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025. The filming involved night shoots and a packed schedule, which Shruti Haasan described as a beautiful kind of madness.

Speaking about the intense shoot, Kamal Haasan’s daughter shared that working on Coolie was both challenging and exhilarating, with high-octane sequences, relentless energy, and a dedicated team that worked tirelessly to perfect every frame. The result, she says, is nothing short of cinematic electricity – both on and off screen.

Shruti Haasan On Embracing The Chaos Of Coolie’s High-Energy Shoot

Talking about Coolie shoot, Shruti Haasan said, “There was always this buzzing energy behind the scenes. We did a lot of night shoots, which I personally like quite a bit, so that was quite relaxing for me. But yeah, there was a lot of things happening. Everyone was really focused on the work and overall it was a really, really good energy.”

Known for balancing her edgy musical persona with commanding on-screen roles, Shruti Haasan found Coolie to be familiar territory – raw, real, and relentless. She fully embraced the chaos of the midnight hustle and the focused energy the film demanded. With the release date drawing near, Shruti’s candid glimpse into the making of Coolie only heightens anticipation. If the atmosphere on set is any indication, the audience can expect a film that’s bold, gripping, and truly unforgettable.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj Coolie is a Tamil-language action thriller made at a whopping budget of Rs 350 – 400 crore. The film stars impressive talents including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. In addition to a stellar ensemble cast, Aamir Khan will make a cameo. Slated to open in theaters on Aug 14, 2025 the film is produced under the banners of Sun Pictures.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Coolie: Plot Of Rajinikanth Starrer Revealed? Here’s What IMDb & Letterboxd Synopses Say About The Magnum Opus

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News