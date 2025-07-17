Coolie, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial featuring Rajinikanth in the lead, is one of the most anticipated films in South India. This is mainly due to the brand image director Lokesh has cultivated through his previous ventures. The film has already ramped up its promotional efforts, but the team behind the project has so far managed to keep the plot under wraps. So, let’s take a look at two of the plot synopses currently floating around on the web.

What is Coolie about, according to IMDb?

Let’s start with IMDb. According to it, the plot summary is: “Delves into a man’s relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.”

So basically, Coolie is a revenge thriller. The film might revolve around a long-standing quest for vengeance that has been decades in the making. Perhaps every action the protagonist takes and every decision he makes is aimed at fulfilling that dream of revenge. So far, this sounds like a typical action film.

What is Coolie about, according to Letterboxd?

But when you look at the synopsis mentioned on Letterboxd, things take a drastic turn: “An aging gold smuggler uses stolen tech hidden in vintage golden watches to revive his old mafia crew. But his plan to reclaim his empire spirals into something bigger, a new universe forged from crime, greed, and broken time.”

This sounds more like a sci-fi thriller. A gold smuggler who is past his prime is trying to reclaim his lost glory using high-tech vintage golden watches. Presumably, the watches allow the wearer to travel through time to reunite and bring back his old crew. However, the plan does not unfold as intended, and a parallel universe is created.

The synopsis mentioned on Letterboxd is highly unlikely to reflect the actual plot of the film. But if it turns out to be true, it would definitely come as a shock.

