We’re less than a month away from the high-voltage box office clash between two of the biggest films of their respective industries, War 2 and Coolie. While both films are mounted on a huge scale, they have enough space to emerge victorious by performing strongly in their targeted markets. For the Rajinikanth starrer, Tamil Nadu will be a key market, and all eyes are set on how it performs in Thalaiva’s home state. It also has a golden opportunity to beat Thalapathy Vijay’s dominance in the state with its day 1 collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Thalapathy Vijay is enjoying unreal dominance at the Tamil Nadu box office

Vijay, Rajini, and Ajith Kumar are currently the three biggest crowd pullers in Kollywood. Out of these three states, Vijay is currently in the lead. If we talk about the opening day collections, the Leo actor has been dominating the box office game in Tamil Nadu for a long time. Over the years, he has delivered bumper openings, and even now, he’s ruling the charts.

Thalapathy Vijay has been unbeatable since 2017. In 2017, Mersal earned around 23.8 crore gross, creating an all-time record in the state. It was followed by another record opening with Sarkar in 2018, which earned 31.75 crore gross. After Sarkar, Beast delivered the biggest opening.

Beast has the highest day 1 collection in Tamil Nadu

Beast is currently the biggest opener at the Tamil Nadu box office. Released in 2022, the film earned a mind-blowing 35 crore gross. Even Leo, despite a huge hype, failed to beat it and opened at around 34 crore gross. But now, it seems that Beast will finally be dethroned, and Coolie is likely to capture its position.

Rajinikanth is likely to seize the throne with Coolie

Now, with Coolie enjoying crazy hype in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth has a chance to dethrone Vijay’s Beast from the top spot. Rajini’s last record opener was Kabali, which earned 19.1 crore gross at the box office in 2016. It remained at the top spot for a year and was dethroned by Mersal.

So, Rajinikanth has an opportunity to seize the throne in Tamil Nadu after 8 years, and the task is likely to be accomplished on August 14.

