Metro In Dino, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and others, is maintaining a decent pace during weekdays of the second week. It is turning out to be one of those films that emerge successful in the long run after a fair start. The film has found acceptance in the major urban centres, and this acceptance will help it cross the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office soon. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Metro In Dino earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

After showing an impressive growth over the second weekend, the musical romantic drama maintained a decent hold on the second Monday, day 11, by earning 1.29 crores. On Tuesday, day 12, the film displayed a growth due to discounted ticket rates and raked in 1.7 crores. If calculated, it’s a jump of 31.78%, which is good.

Overall, Metro In Dino has earned 44.58 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 52.60 crores. Very soon, the film will hit the 50 crore net milestone and become a clean success. For a moderately budgeted film, hitting this milestone will be a significant achievement.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 29.57 crores

Day 8 – 2.44 crores

Day 9 – 4.75 crores

Day 10 – 4.83 crores

Day 11 – 1.29 crores

Day 12 – 1.7 crores

Total – 44.58 crores

It’s currently Bollywood’s 10th highest-grosser of the year!

Recently, Metro In Dino surpassed John Abraham’s The Diplomat (40.73 crores) and became the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is expected to end its run below Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores).

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 161.24 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crores Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.81 crores Metro In Dino – 44.58 crores

More about the film

Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic drama was released on July 4, 2025. It’s a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Life In A Metro. The film is produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions.

