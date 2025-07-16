How to Train Your Dragon might be one of those movies least affected by the release of Superman. Despite the odds, the live-action remake is less than $10 million away from hitting another significant milestone at the North American box office. Its collection will be hampered in the following days as it has now been made available on digital platforms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The remake is on track to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. This weekend, it surpassed The Hidden World’s global haul to become the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise. Globally, the film has amassed $560 million+, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. It might even outgross Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning as the third-highest-grossing Hollywood release.

On track to hit the $250 million mark soon at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, How to Train Your Dragon collected a strong $1.2 million on its fifth Monday in North America, a decline of just 32.9% from last Monday. It held strong despite losing 429 theaters on Friday. The live-action remake is the highest-grossing film in the franchise and will set a benchmark with its domestic run.

The live-action remake has hit a $241.08 million cume at the domestic box office. It is less than $10 million away from hitting the $250 million mark in North America. Moreover, it is projected to earn between $255 million and $265 million in its theatrical run in North America. Gerard Butler‘s film is doing its best to earn solid numbers at the cinemas.

Worldwide collection & digital release update

How to Train Your Dragon is performing equally well at the international box office, collecting $321.7 million overseas and adding that to the $241.08 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $562.8 million. The film is expected to hit the $580 million mark in the following weeks. However, the movie is now available to rent on digital platforms and PVOD, which will eventually impact its box office run. It was released in the theaters on June 13.

Box Office Summary

North America – $241.1 million

International – $321.7 million

Worldwide – $562.8 million

