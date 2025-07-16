James Gunn-directed Superman is set on the right path and has earned $135 million+ at the North American box office in just four days. The comic book film has collected one of the biggest first Mondays of the year and in the history of DC films. The fans love Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films made for the MCU, and they are probably happy that this movie is also getting a good response. Keep scrolling for the deets.

More than David Corenswet, the supporting cast received everyone’s praise, especially Edi Gathegi as Mr Terrific and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. Gunn has nailed the casting, and it might be a blessing that Nicholas Hoult lost the part of Clark Kent and got Lex Luthor instead, as he is the most maniacal and narcissistic Lex we have seen on the screen so far. All the ingredients were right, and like the comics, Kal-El signifies hope; hence, he is not dark and brooding, and the kids are also enjoying this. Some even claim this is the most comic-accurate version of the DC superhero.

Superman’s box office collection on day 4 in North America

Based on the data provided by Box Office Mojo, Superman collected $12.9 million on its fourth day at the box office in North America. It has a stronghold and declined by -58.8% only from Sunday. It is the third biggest first Monday of the year, only behind A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Mission: Impossible 8. The DC movie hits $137.9 million in just four days at the domestic box office.

Check out the biggest first Mondays among DC movies at the domestic box office.

The Dark Knight – $24.5 million (-43.8%) The Dark Knight Rises – $19.4 million (-51.8%) Batman v Superman – $15 million (-55.5%) Suicide Squad – $13.1 million (-56.5%) Superman – $12.9 million (-58.8%) Man of Steel – $12.6 million (-65.3%) Wonder Woman – $11.8 million (-60.5%) Aquaman – $10.9 million (-42.3%) The Batman – $10.8 million (-68.3%) Joker – $9.7 million (-60.2%)

Worldwide collection update

James Gunn‘s much-awaited DC movie opened with a $95 million collection in the international markets. Adding that to the $137.9 million domestic gross, its worldwide cume hits $232.9 million. Superman, released on July 11, will hit the $150 million mark domestically soon.

Box Office Summary

North America – $137.9 million

International – $95.0 million

Worldwide – $232.9 million

