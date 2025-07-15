The Pixar original animation, Elio, is doing a commendable job at the cinemas, holding up against the big-budget trending movies despite being original. The film has finally crossed its first major milestone at the worldwide box office and is still a part of the domestic top 5 this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Pixar’s animation is based on an original screenplay, and that is believed to be the main reason for its financial failure. However, its strong content, positive word of mouth, and the fact that it was released in peak summer fueled its box office run. The animation is projected to be one of the biggest box office bombs in Pixar’s history.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Elio is at the 5th rank in the domestic box office chart, earning $4.0 million on its fourth three-day weekend. The movie lost 505 theaters last week and now runs in 2,730 theaters in North America. Despite the competition, it dropped by -30.3% from last weekend. It has hit a $63.8 million cume in North America.

Surpasses the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office

The Pixar animation collected $6 million on its fourth three-day weekend across the overseas markets, down 10.4% from last weekend. The international cume hit $53.6 million over 52 international markets. Allied to the $63.7 million domestic total, the worldwide collection reached $117.3 million, finally surpassing the $100 million milestone!

Budget & break-even update

According to media reports, Elio was made on a budget of $150 million, sans the marketing cost. Hence, it needs around $375 million to break even at the global box office. Unfortunately, despite a strong hold, the film aims to end its worldwide run between $125 million and $135 million. The animation has excellent ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes platform – 80% from critics and 90% from the audience. But that is not enough to make it a box office success. Elio was released on June 20.

