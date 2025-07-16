Rajkummar Rao’s latest theatrical release, Maalik, continues to push its tally ahead at the Indian box office, but it isn’t making any big difference. After doing decent business during the opening weekend, the film needed a good pace on weekdays, but so far, that hasn’t been the case. The pace is ordinary to decent, which is clearly underwhelming considering the budget the film is carrying. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Maalik earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

On the first Monday, day 4, the latest Hindi action thriller did a business of 1.88 crore net. It was a drop of over 50% compared to the opening day. Considering discounted ticket rates, the film was expected to show some growth on Tuesday, day 5, and that’s exactly what happened. Displaying a jump of 12.76%, it raked in 2.12 crores.

Overall, Maalik has earned 19.02 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 22.44 crores. While the number looks fair in isolation, it’s underwhelming considering Rajkummar Rao’s recent track record.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.02 crores

Day 2 – 5.45 crores

Day 3 – 5.55 crores

Day 4 – 1.88 crores

Day 5 – 2.12 crores

Total – 19.02 crores

Maalik to break Rajkummar Rao’s streak of successes?

Since Stree 2, Rajkummar has been unstoppable at the Indian box office. Released in August 2024, Stree 2 emerged as a historic blockbuster. It was followed by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also turned out to be a decent success. Even his last release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, was successful.

As we can see, the actor delivered three back-to-back successful films in 11 months. Even Maalik was expected to be a winner, but considering the current situation, the film is unlikely to emerge victorious.

The action is reportedly made on a budget of 54 crores, and considering mixed word-of-mouth, the film won’t be able to make a full recovery. So, it is heading towards a losing or flop verdict. In this case, Rajkummar Rao‘s winning streak is likely to be broken.

