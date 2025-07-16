After Sitaare Zameen Par and Metro In Dino, it seems like Saiyaara is another winner in the making for Bollywood. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, the film is enjoying good hype in the last few days. Among young audiences, it has managed to grab the attention, and that could be clearly seen through the response for day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. Let’s find out how the film is trending two days before its release!

Mohit Suri returns with another intense love story

With the upcoming romantic drama, the renowned director Mohit Suri is returning after almost three years. His last directorial venture was Ek Villain Returns. Over the years, Suri has made his name among audiences, mostly for intense love stories. Considering he was the man behind films like Awarapan, Aashiqui 2, and Ek Villain, moviegoers are already excited.

Saiyaara registers impressive numbers in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office

The trailer and the music of Saiyaara have created hype among its targeted audience, which is the youth, especially college-going students. Also, the makers have played smart by giving big discounts on movie tickets for the opening day. As a result, as of 11 am IST, the film sold around 31,500 tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1, which is impressive considering both the lead actors are making their big-screen debut.

The sale of around 31,500 tickets has helped Saiyaara earn 92 lakh gross at the Indian box office through advance booking. Currently, 2,000 shows have been listed, and the number is expected to grow significantly today and tomorrow.

Soon to beat Kesari Chapter 2

Going by the current pace, the romantic drama will soon overtake Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, which sold tickets worth 1.84 crore gross for day 1 at the Indian box office. As the film releases on July 18, there’s enough time remaining, and it might even try to go beyond 2 crore gross in pre-sales.

