Brad Pitt has made a stunning return to the big screen, and this time, he is steering straight into one of the biggest box office wins of his career. His latest release, F1: The Movie, has overtaken some of his most iconic roles, including his Oscar-winning turn in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The high-octane racing film, with a global haul now past $395 million (per Box Office Mojo), has become his sixth highest-grossing film ever, speeding ahead of Inglorious Basterds ($321 million), Se7en ($328 million), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button ($335 million).

Create your own breaks. Experience #F1TheMovie NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/4bJQtoD8xZ pic.twitter.com/Q70KTafPat — F1 Movie (@F1Movie) July 12, 2025

F1: The Movie Box Office Collection Surges Past $395 Million

The racing drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Top Gun: Maverick, and co-written by Ehren Kruger, pulls Pitt back into the spotlight as Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver making a comeback for the fictional APXGP team. That mix of fast cars and an older racer’s redemption arc seems to have struck the right note, pulling in large numbers of domestic and international audiences.

F1: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $138 million

International – $257 million

Worldwide – $395 million

Brad Pitt’s Latest Movie Beats His Oscar-Winning Hit

The numbers of Brad Pitt’s latest release speak louder than nostalgia. F1: The Movie has already outrun Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which made $392 million worldwide.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Box Office Summary

Domestic – $142 million

International – $249 million

Worldwide – $392 million

The film earned Pitt his long-awaited Academy Award, but it now sits one position lower on his box office chart (per Screenrant). While F1: The Movie may not have the prestige of an Oscar campaign, its cinematic punch and crowd appeal have made it a global hit.

brad pitt as cliff booth in once upon a time…in hollywood (2019) pic.twitter.com/F5gGU5zPPp https://t.co/dstlPp1y0H — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 12, 2025

Where F1: The Movie Stands Among Brad Pitt’s Highest-Grossing Films

However, there is still a gap between its current position and his top five earners—Ocean’s Eleven ($450 million), Troy ($497 million), Mr. & Mrs. Smith ($487 million), World War Z ($540 million), and Deadpool 2 ($785 million). While some of those numbers may be out of reach, overtaking Ocean’s Eleven would only take another $58 million or so for F1, and that is not impossible for a film still showing strength. Whether or not it moves further up, F1: The Movie has locked in its place as one of Brad Pitt’s most successful blockbusters.

