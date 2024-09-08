Thalapathy Vijay is clearly dominating the box office among top Kollywood stars. Now, with The Greatest Of All Time, Vijay has created history by becoming the only actor from South India to have 8 films in the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. Yes, you read that right! Even Prabhas and Rajinikanth haven’t achieved this feat to date. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, Vijay has successfully established himself as a strong force in Kollywood. His films, irrespective of reviews and word-of-mouth, have opened with big numbers. Not only that but in the long run, they have ended up earning at least a respectable total. Speaking about his latest release, The GOAT scored a double century globally in just three days, becoming the 8th film of the superstar to achieve the feat.

Including the estimates of day 3, The Greatest Of All Time hit a double century at the worldwide box office. And with this, Thalapathy Vijay has become the only actor to have 8 films in the 200-crore club. What’s more commendable is that the actor has achieved this feat by delivering 8 consecutive double centuries.

The streak started with Mersal, released in 2017, and continues with The GOAT. Take a look at the complete list of Thalapathy Vijay‘s 200 crore grossers at the worldwide box office below.

Mersal (2017)- 259 crores Sarkar (2018)- 253 crores Bigil (2019)- 296 crores Master (2021)- 223 crores Beast (2022)- 217 crores Varisu (2023)- 300.98 crores Leo (2023)- 607.66 crores The Greatest Of All Time (2024)- 227.26 crores

Meanwhile, talking about Thalapathy Vijay’s latest release, The Greatest Of All Time, has already emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 and is also the only film to score 200 crores globally.

