The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has become an all-time blockbuster with its glorious run at the box office. After witnessing a dip below the 5 crore mark on its fourth Friday, Stree 2 saw a good rise on Saturday (September 7). The Ganesh Chaturthi holiday seemed to have worked in its favor.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 24

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer earned 8.77 crore on its 24th day. This was a nice jump from its Friday collections, which had gone below the 5 crore mark and were around 4.84 crore. The total collection of Stree 2 at the Indian box office now amounts to 540.04 crore.

Stree 2 Is Yet To Overthrow Pathaan’s Lifetime Collection

However, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is yet to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s lifetime collection. The YRF spy universe film earned 543.22 crore in its lifetime collection. However, it is not impossible as with a steady upward graph, Stree 2 can still beat this record with an earning of around 3 crore in the coming days. Even with several re-releases, the horror-comedy flick is going steady and has inevitably become one of the most profitable films of 2024.

About Stree 2

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana. The movie has been directed by Amar Kaushik, who had also helmed he OG 2018 film. The film also had exciting cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan. The plot revolves around a new terrifying antagonist, a ghost called Sarkata, who tends to abduct all the progressive women of Chanderi. The movie also received a positive response in terms of the performances of the main star cast. Many fans are already excited to see what Stree 3 will hold new in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe.

