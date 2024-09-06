Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s starrer Stree 2’s run at the box office has been nothing short of spectacular. On its 22nd day, the movie grew slightly from the Wednesday collections. This has resulted in a stellar third week for the movie and enabled it to achieve a new milestone.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 22

Stree 2 earned 5.70 crore on its 22nd day, slightly boosting its collections from the 21st day, which were around 5.68 crore. This resulted in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer earning an impressive 72.83 crore in the third week. The total net collection of the movie at the Indian box office now reached 526.43 crore. Not only this, but the Stree 2 box office has reached another milestone.

Dethrones Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 And How!

With this, Stree 2 has now officially dethroned the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2’s lifetime India net collections of 525.50 crore. The global collections of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer have also crossed 700 crore, which is higher than Gadar 2’s lifetime global collection of 685.19 crore. It will be interesting to see how many other milestones lie ahead for the Stree 2 box office.

Stree 2 Box Office Breakdown

The Week 3 breakdown of the Stree 2 box office is here as follows:

Friday: 9.25 crore

Saturday: 17.40 crore

Sunday: 22.10 crore

Monday: 7.05 crore

Tuesday: 5.65 crore

Wednesday: 5.68 crore

Thursday: 5.70 crore

About Stree 2

The movie is a sequel to its OG hit, Stree, released in 2018. It was also helmed by Amar Kaushik. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparkshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The sequel also had some exciting cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia. The plot of Stree 2 revolves around a new terrifying antagonist, Sarkata, who abducts progressive and liberal women from the village of Chanderi.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

