It is Stree 2’s 21st day at the box office but this horror-comedy refuses to stop or surrender. After bringing 5.65 crore on the third Tuesday, the film took a slight jump again on the third Wednesday. This jump might be called a miraculous one because weekdays generally do not offer jumps!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 21

On the 21st day, the third Wednesday, September 4, the film has taken a slight jump in earnings in the range of 5.6 to 6 crore yet again. This is a good sign that the film might yet again take off over the weekend despite the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT!

In the meanwhile, the horror comedy on the 21st day has performed better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s 21st day. Atlee’s film, on the 21st day, earned 4.84 crore. Out of this, the Hindi version earned 4.40 crore. But Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film, which is the most profitable film of 2024, has performed better.

Stree 2 VS Jawan Day 21 Box Office

Stree 2 is all set to bring at least 25 – 30% better numbers than Shah Rukh Khan’s biggie on the 21st day! If the horror-comedy adds 6 crore on Wednesday, then the film would stand at almost 521 crore. The film would still be 4.50 crore away to beat Gadar 2.

Not The Highest Day 21

Despite performing better than expectations the previous day, the film has not been able to beat the highest on day 21 in Hindi Cinema, registered by KGF: Chapter 2, earned 8.75 crore, followed by 8.10 crore and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 6.05 crore. Stree 2 might be the fourth film on this list!

