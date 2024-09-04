Stree 2 has achieved many milestones in its box office run so far. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror-comedy flick is now playing in the 500 cror club. It is now officially become the most profitable Indian film of 2024. Scroll below for all the exciting updates!

The Stree sequel was released on August 15, 2024. It surpassed the lifetime collections of its predecessor within its first weekend. The Amar Kaushik’s directorial has also left behind Munjya, HanuMan (Hindi), Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), Shaitaan, and Article 370 in profits.

How do we calculate profit percentage of a film?

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Stree 2 vs Premalu

In 20 days, Stree 2 has made box office collections of 515.05 crores. The horror-comedy flick was made on a budget of 60 crores. This means, the returns of investment is around 455.05 crores. When converted into percentage, it comes to about 758.41%.

Premalu, released on February 9, 2024, was made on a low budget of only 9 crores. It went on to earn a whopping 76.10 crores in its lifetime. It enjoyed a return on investment of 67.10 crores. When converted, this is an ROI% of 745.55%.

Stree 2 officially becomes the most profitable Indian film of 2024!

Stree 2 has crossed the profits yeilded by Premalu by a considerable margin. And with that, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film is now officially the most profitable Indian film of 2024.

Interestingly, Stree, released in 2018, was also the most profitable Indian film of 2018 with massive profits of 548.35%. Amar Kaushik and team have recreated history at the box office, only at a larger level. Celebrations are in order!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office: Rakes In Around 190 Crores From Theatrical Rights Business, Needs 2X The Amount Of Thalapathy Vijay’s Salary To Breakeven?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News