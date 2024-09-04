It’s going to be a mind-blowing domestic haul for The Greatest Of All Time, which is arriving in cinemas on September 5, 2024. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role, the trends are surpassing expectations in advance booking sales. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

GOAT marks Vijay’s penultimate film before his full-fledged entry into the political world. It will be his 68th film as a leading actor. Along with witnessing the sci-fi action spectacle, fans are also emotional and already pouring a lot of love. It would be safe to say that Venkat Prabhu’s directorial will greatly benefit from the sentimental aspect.

GOAT Advance Booking Sales (Day 1)

As per the latest box office update, The Greatest Of All Time has surged its collections to 22.70 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking collections for day 1. This is a rapid growth of 45% compared to earnings of 15.50 crores till Monday.

Another massive milestone has been achieved as Thalapathy Vijay’s film has sold 10.90 lakhs+ tickets in pre-sales. With one last day to go, the advance bookings will be at its peak. It will be exciting to witness the earth-shattering closing collections of GOAT.

Will GOAT rank among the Top 3 pre-sales of 2024?

Take a look at the highest pre-sales of 2024 below:

Kalki 2898 AD: 55.30 crores

Guntur Kaaram: 24.90 crores

Stree 2: 23.36 crores

The Greatest Of All Time has already surpassed the 20 crore mark. Today marks a crucial day, and there will be a staggering boost in figures. While it will likely cross Guntur Kaaram and Stree 2, Venkat Prabhu directorial will eventually land at the #2 spot.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT is produced by AGS Entertainment. It also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.

