Thalapathy Vijay fans are feeling strong, bittersweet emotions at the moment. The Greatest Of All Time is only two days away from its big release, but it marks the penultimate film of their icon before his political entry. The advance booking collections are earth-shattering and have already surpassed Indian 2. Scroll below for box office updates as the Kollywood industry gears up for the highest pre-sales for day 1.

GOAT is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 5, 2024. The anticipation is sky-high, and early projections predict a storm will soon hit the box office. The makers have reportedly recovered the budget already with massive overseas deal and sale of OTT, along with other distribution rights in India.

The Greatest Of All Time Advance Booking Day 1

As per the data updated at 9:30 AM, The Greatest Of All Time has already added 15.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its advance booking collections for day 1. Around 6.89 lakhs+ tickets have already been sold across the nation. There are two more days to release, which means the pre-sales will easily cross the 20 crore mark.

Registers highest pre-sales for a Tamil film

Even before its big release, GOAT has created history by scoring the highest pre-sales for day 1 for a Kollywood film. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has dethroned Kamal Haasan led Indian 2 with 11.20 crores gross from the #1 spot.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT is a science-fiction action film produced by AGS Entertainment. The ensemble cast includes Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.

Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film, which marks the 25th outing of AGS Entertainment.

