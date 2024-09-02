Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is an unstoppable force at ticket windows, and it still has a lot of fuel left. Enjoying a record-breaking spree right from the opening day, the film just made a smashing entry into the 500 crore club at the Indian box office. This mega milestone was achieved by an extraordinary collection on the third Sunday, which has now registered itself in the history books of Hindi cinema. Keep reading to know the detailed report!

Bollywood suffered a lot in the phase just after the COVID pandemic, but now, it is back in full form. Continuing the legacy of achieving milestones, the Stree sequel has broken the 7-year-old record of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which created ripples with its Hindi dubbed version. Back in 2017, the magnum opus earned a whopping 17.75 crores on its third Sunday.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) remained unbeaten for seven years until yesterday, when Stree 2 surpassed it by a considerable margin. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer amassed 22.10 crores on its third Sunday, thus crossing Baahubali 2’s 17.75 crores (Hindi) by a 24.50% margin. It’s a big achievement as the film doesn’t boast any big stars.

So, Stree 2 now officially holds the record of the highest third Sunday collection for a Hindi film at the Indian box office. In this achievement, the film has also left behind biggies like Gadar 2, Jawan, and Dangal.

Take a look at the top 10 highest third Sunday collection of Hindi films at the Indian box office:

Stree 2 – 22.10 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) – 17.75 crores Gadar 2 – 16.10 crores Jawan – 13.90 crores Dangal – 13.68 crores Animal – 13.50 crores Pathaan – 12.60 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 12.50 crores PK – 11.58 crores The Kerala Story – 11.30 crores

