Labor Day has provided the people in the United States with a long weekend, meaning extra time with their families. Glen Powell and the gang are making sure the viewers have a good time, as the number of viewers has significantly increased from last weekend. People are enjoying the adrenaline rush, similar to the storm chasers in the movie Twisters. Scroll below for the deets.

Glen’s movie rounded up the top five this week, and despite a plethora of options at the theatres, people are thoroughly enjoying the disaster movie. It has been pacing forward steadily, and the numbers in the US are better than the overseas collections. It has also surpassed its 1996 predecessor, Twister’s domestic haul.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Twisters earned a record $7.2 million on its seventh weekend. The film registered the biggest seventh weekend for live actions of 2024, even surpassing Dune: Part Two’s $4.3 million. According to the report, it climbed up on the weekend’s top 10 list at the North American box office, rising 17.4% from last weekend.

Twisters is holding its ground firmly despite the storm of multiple releases in the United States. In addition to new releases, the film has lost 201 theatres and has been made available digitally; still, it is attracting viewers to the theatres to witness the storms on the big screens. With the latest earnings, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ tornado chasing flick has hit a $258.1 million cume in the United States. It aims for a $265 million to $270 million run in the US.

At the overseas box office, Twisters has collected $98.7 million and has reached a $358.32 million cume globally. Meanwhile, the 2024 release has surpassed the domestic haul of the 1996 movie Twister. The prequel collected $241.83 million in its domestic run. However, 1996 had far better luck overseas as it collected $252.75 million internationally, thereby collecting $494.58 million globally.

Twisters by Lee Isaac Chung, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, was released in the theatres on July 19.

