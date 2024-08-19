It has been a busy past two months with all the noteworthy movies hitting the theatres, including Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ starrer Twisters. The movie performed exceedingly well on its debut weekend; however, a week later, Deadpool & Wolverine came out, which eclipsed this disaster epic. The movie is still going strong at the box office and has now reached a remarkable milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

It is a standalone sequel to the original 1996 movie Twister, which featured Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, and Cary Elwes in crucial roles. The OG movie received Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound. The latest release was also met with positive reviews from critics. The story follows the clashing groups of storm chasers who investigate a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones starrer Twisters collected an estimated $4.7 million overseas this weekend, taking the international cume to $95 million. Meanwhile, in the United States as well, the movie did a decent job and stayed in the top 5 of the domestic chart.

Twisters came in fourth at the North American box office this weekend, grossing a solid $9.8 million from 3483 locations. The movie faced a drop of only 35% from its previous outing. Additionally, it is available on PVOD, but that did not impact ticket sales much, it seems. In the US, it has reached a $238.43 million cume, and adding that with the $95 million international cume, the movie’s global collection becomes $333.43 million.

The film, which revolves around Kate Carter, a retired tornado chaser and meteorologist who is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies, was released on July 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Khel Khel Mein VS Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar & John Abraham’s Films Fail To Capitalize On Raksha Bandhan’s Partial Holiday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News