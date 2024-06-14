After nearly 30 years since the hit disaster-action flick Twister stomped the theaters, grossing about $500 million at the box office, a direct follow-up to the classic movie is returning. With a new exciting and heavy-hitting cast on board, the film is set to premiere on July 19, 2024, and is directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

The original 1996 movie boasted an impressive ensemble cast including Helen Hunt, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Bill Paxton, and Cary Elwes. It revolved around a TV weatherman (Bill Paxton) and his tornado-chaser ex-wife Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) as they together encountered a series of violently intense natural phenomena, showcasing nature at its most furious. While the sequel is expected to be bolder than the first movie, the plot is centered around a new group of storm chasers trying to outrun multiple tornados.

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper

Daisy Edgar Jones kicked off her career in 2016 by playing small roles including Olivia Marsden in Cold Feet. She gained popularity from the mini-series Normal People, where she was cast opposite Paul Mescal. In Twisters, Edgar-Jones will take over the lead role of Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser whose life was forever changed by a tornado encounter in college, leading her to study weather phenomena. It will be her third movie playing the lead role following the success of the horror movie Fresh and the YA thriller Where the Crawdads Sing.

Glen Powell as Tyler Owens

Despite being an action/thriller genre, a little romance is always healthy to turn the audience away from the chaos of violent tornadoes. Played by Hitman star Glen Powell, Tyler Owens will be the love interest of Kate Cooper. He is also a fellow storm chaser and a reckless social media superstar known as Tornado Wrangler. Powell began his career at 13 and has gained massive success by starring in multiple hits such as Top Gun: Maverick, Set It Up, Anyone But You, Apollo 10 ½, and others.

Anthony Ramos is Javi

Anthony Ramos has been successfully doing his part in the entertainment industry since 2015 and made his debut in the TV series Younger. He has also played roles in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Hamilton, She’s Gotta Have It, In Treatment, Dumb Money, and In The Heights. In Twisters, Ramos plays the character of Javi who teams up with Kate and Tyler to successfully test the tracking device he built, which has the potential to change the world.

Daryl McCormack as Kate Cooper’s Friend

Daryl McCormack is best known for his role as Isaiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders. He also starred opposite Emma Thompson in rom-com Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. His other projects include Fair City, Pixie, The Wheel of Time, and Bad Sisters. McCormack will be joining the Twisters cast as one of Kate Cooper’s college friends.

Brandon Perea as Tyler Owens’ Companion

Brandon Perea played the role of Alfonso Sosa in Netflix’s The OA and was also cast in Jordan Peele’s Nope. While he made his debut in the film industry through Nope, he gained popularity from The OA. He also starred in American Insurrection and Dance Camp. Perea is set to play the role of Tyler Owen’s companion.

Kiernan Shipka (role not disclosed)

Kiernan Shipka became a prominent actress from her role in the horror TV Show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She debuted her career playing Sally Draper in Mad Men and starred in several other horror movies such as The Silence, the Blackcoat’s Daughter, and Totally Killer. In Twisters, Shipka stars in an undisclosed role, probably a smaller role than her previous one.

Sasha Lane

Sasha Lane is a newcomer to the film industry and is known for her role in TV shows such as The Crowded Room and Conversations With Friends. She is starring in Twisters in an unknown role. Previously, she played lead roles in movies like Hellboy (2019), American Honey, and How to Blow A Pipeline. In Crowded Room, she was cast opposite Tom Holland.

Nik Dodani

Nik Dodani is a stand-up comedian and an actor who gained recognition from his role in Netflix’s Atypical. He has joined the cast of Twisters in an unknown role. Although his specialty lies in comedy, he has also been part of other types of films like Escape Room and Dear Evan Hansen. In addition to his acting career, he occasionally performs as a stand-up comedian.

Maura Tierney

Another stellar cast joining Twisters is Maura Tierney, a TV veteran who played Abby Lockhart in the medical drama ER. She made her debut in the film industry in the late 80s and has starred in several TV shows such as NewsRadio, the Van Dyke Show, 704 Hauser, American Rust, The Whole Truth, The Affair, and The Good Wife. Most recently, she was cast as Doris Von Erich, in Sean Durkin’s sports drama, The Iron Claw.

