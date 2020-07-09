Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Netflix Cancels Kiernan Shipka Starrer, Read DEETS About The Final Season!

There’s sad news for all Kiernan Shipka fans. Her Netflix series ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘ is now cancelled. This year, the third season of the supernatural-horror series was released and received good reviews. The show is based on Archie comic book of the same name. It shows us the horrific tales in the town of Greendale.

However, fans won’t be left on the cliffhanger forever with the twisted last episode in season 3. Netflix has cancelled the series, but it will release the fourth season later this year. This will be the final season of Kiernan Shipkia starrer. As reported by Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has confirmed the news of show’s cancellation.

About Chilling Adventures of Sabrina getting cancelled and fourth season, Roberto said, “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part four.”

For Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Netflix’s decision to end Chilling Adventures of Sabrina must be quite rough. Earlier, The CW cancelled his Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene, after the first season. Also, the pilot episode of his show The Brides was passed over. But he still has the fifth season of Riverdale in his hands. The new season is expected to be out in 2021.

Well, this is indeed sad news for all the fans. Many were hoping to see a crossover between Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. They wanted to see Sabrina and her gang solving mysteries with Cole Sprouse’s Jughead and his gang. Sadly, that’s not going to happen.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!