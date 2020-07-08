Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Faced JEALOUSY Issues That Led To $500 Million Divorce?

YEllen DeGeneres was an inspiration for all for years. However, things changed amid the lockdown. The negativity began when her employees accused her of non-payment of dues. Eventually her bodyguard and Nikkie De Jager made some shocking revelations too. It is her marriage with Portia De Rossi that’s currently under the radar.

For the unversed, since days rumours have been rife that Ellen and Portia are heading for a divorce. And it could get as expensive as $500 million. The couple reportedly did not sign any pre-nuptial agreement. So, while De Rossi has nothing to lose, same isn’t the case with the US host. But what led to such a big step?

Rumours are rife that Ellen DeGeneres was jealous of Portia De Rossi. A report by Life & Style stated that Rossi has been pouring her heart into her business venture, ‘General Public.’ A source close to the development said, “Portia’s been pouring her heart and soul into this company, and this is the first time she’s been consumed by something that has nothing to do with Ellen or Ellen’s career.”

As expected, this did not go well with Ellen DeGeneres. The couple ended up living separate lives and drifted apart.

Adding to it all, rumours are rife that DeGeneres was highly affected by cancellation rumours around her show. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host ended up taking out the frustration on her wife.

“Portia’s getting the worst of it. Nothing she does is right. They’ve not agreed on any big decisions all year, including Portia being offered her own online cooking show and Ellen refusing. Now, it looks like Ellen’s show’s done and she’s planning three new shows and completely keeping Portia in the dark,” a source close to New Idea said.

However, Gossip Cop has debunked all of these rumours. According to them, there are just baseless stories and Ellen and Portia are happily together.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!