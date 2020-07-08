Angeline Jolie Spotted On A Coffee Date With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt; What’s Cooking, Good Looking?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are busy with the preparations for their twins, Vivienne and Maddox’s 12th birthday party. The other day, the Maleficent actress was spotted shopping in Los Angeles with daughter and looked pretty as ever in a caramel-coloured dress.

Last month Brad Pitt was seen leaving ex-wife, Angelina Jolie’s house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. The Fight Club actor was spotted for the first time ever since their divorce.

Now, onto the new development, the two exes have been spending quality together and recently went on a coffee date. Yes, for real.

According to a source close to UK Heat, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met up for a quick coffee date. “They’re trying hard to resolve some stuff amicably without lawyers and they discussed schooling, security, money, and foreign trips Ange wants to take after lockdown. It went pretty well considering the topics were so intense. Ange even asked after Brad’s family and shared some photos of the kids with him,” the source added.

Apparently Brad Pitt was left drained after having an intense conversation with Jolie, the source revealed.

“It was such a challenging and exhausting conversation and it left Brad feeling drained. But they’re both committed to working through these issues together and keeping things peaceful. Overall, this was a huge step forward and everyone’s pleased,” the source said.

Clarifying the same rumours, Micky revealed that it was nothing but a made-up story and there’s no truth to it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!