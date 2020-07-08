RIPEllen: Ellen DeGeneres’ Death Hoax Goes Viral, Here’s What Happened When Netizens Found Out The Truth!

Ellen DeGeneres is grabbing a lot of headlines for the past few months. Earlier, she was accused of not paying her staff amid the lockdown. Then came the news that her ‘The Ellen Show’ might get axed. Lately, her personal life is making a lot of noise. Recently, there were reports that her marriage with Portia De Rossi has hit the rock bottom. Several portals mentioned that the couple is heading for a $500 Million divorce.

However, the popular host is now in the news for a bizarre reason. A lot of Twitterati tweeted using the hashtag #RIPEllen. This has shocked several admirers of DeGeneres. But these tweets were not a reaction only to a death hoax. A lot of people tweeted using that hashtag to share memes and jokes on her.

The production team of Ellen DeGeneres’ show had clearly denied the shutting of The Ellen Show. However, rumours are still going on. But some people took this as an opportunity to tweet #RIPEllen referring to her show. However, a few hours later, everything became weird. One person tweeted, “rip in peace ellen the generous :( it’s as if she’s still with us Broken heart #RipEllen”. Another wrote, “#RIPELLEN THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE OF US AND IM BETTER!”

When people realized Ellen DeGeneres is fine, they didn’t stop. In fact, many went on to share pics of other celebs to create more confusion and make it funny. People kept using the hashtag #RIPEllen to keep it trending.

Check out some of the tweets below:

rip in piece ellen the generous :( it’s as if she’s still with us 💔 #RipEllen https://t.co/811s4irl87 — D A N E (@itsdanewrightt) July 8, 2020

#RIPELLEN THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE OF US AND IM BETTER! pic.twitter.com/S3PfJhGWxH — Hoshiumi Korai Official (@Hoshiumeme) July 7, 2020

omg rip ellen 😥😞 fly high angle 😭🙏 gone and always forgotten 😔💔 #ripellen pic.twitter.com/vT9AbvQrp6 — abstort (@abstort1) July 8, 2020

some of my favorite pictures of ellen now that shes gone.

to remember her and her legacy. RIP ELLEN #ripellen pic.twitter.com/CyWuD6dSJy — moon (@myronthecreater) July 7, 2020

Guys I found out what happened to her! So sad. #RipEllen pic.twitter.com/9nXxlITr0q — Talios Xexion (@ScaledShield) July 7, 2020

Well, this has gone too far. But people are leaving no chance to show off their creative and funny side.

Ellen DeGeneres has not reacted to this news yet. We wonder what the host has to say about being in the news again for a strange reason this time!

