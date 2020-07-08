Johnny Depp Libel Trial Day 1: Actor Makes SHOCKING Accusations On Amber Heard, Denies Her ‘Sick’ Claims!

Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against The Sun for calling him a ‘wife-beater.’ The article 2018 article was headlined, “Potty – How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?” Ever since, a legal battle is on-going in the court. And of course, Amber Heard is a part of it.

Termed as the Johnny Depp libel suit, the trial began yesterday. Pictures and videos of both the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor and Amber reaching the court surfaced online. While Depp could be seen in a blue suit with a black tie, Heard wore a black knee-length dress. Both of them had their faces covered with masks owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

JD denied all of Amber Heard’s physical assault claims. He took the took the oath mentioning his full name as Johnny Christopher Depp II. As per a report by USA Today, the actor reacted to his all of his ex-wife’s claims as, “These sick claims are totally untrue.”

Furthermore, Johnny Depp mentioned how all of this has “been a constant issue in my casting.” For the unversed, post Amber Heard’s claims, JD was removed from Pirates Of The Caribbean. He also witnessed a big hit in his career as he lost several other projects.

What grabbed our eyeballs is Depp’s further revelations. He mentioned how Amber “said to the world that she was in fear of her life from me, and I had been this horrible monster if you will. Which was not the case.”

Johnny Depp further claimed that Amber Heard once punched him in a flight. Also, he was made to spend his entire journey in the plane’s bathroom. “Rage-filled violent incidents on planes were common with Amber,” said the actor.

Depp also claimed that once either Amber or her friend defecated on his bed. The Aquaman actress allegedly also attacked him with a cigarette and a drink can.

Johnny Depp also went onto mention in a written statement that Amber Heard was “a calculating, diagnosed borderline personality; she is sociopathic; she is a narcissist, and she is completely emotionally dishonest.”

His other evidence included pictures from the fight where Amber allegedly severed his finger. Depp’s lawyer claimed, “This is not a case about money. It is about vindication.”