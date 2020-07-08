Thandie Newton On Her SCARY Experience Of Working With Tom Cruise: "He Gets So Frustrated With..."

Mission Impossible is one of the most loved action franchises of Hollywood. While we love all those crazy action scenes on the camera, little do know about behind the camera scenes. Recently in an interview, Mission Impossible 2 actress Thandie Newton has shared her experience of working with heartthrob, Tom Cruise.

To our surprise, her experience of working with Tom Cruise was not very pleasant. Thandie Newton shared in an interview with Vulture that Tom is a dominating man. The actress also revealed that she was not even asked to work in another movie.

She said, “He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

Then, while recalling an incident with Tom Cruise, Thandi Newton added, “There was one time, we were doing this night scene, there were so many extras with pyrotechnics and you name it, and it was a scene with him and me on the balcony, And I don’t think it was a very well-written scene. I get angry with him. We’re frustrated with each other. And we’re looking out over Spain. It wasn’t going well.”

Newton also said in the interview that her character did not have great lines in the scene. She continued, “And he gets so frustrated with having to try and explain that he goes, ‘Let me just – let’s just go do it. Let’s just rehearse on-camera, So we rehearsed and they recorded it, and then he goes, ‘I’ll be you. You be me.’ So we filmed the entire scene with me being him – because, believe me, I knew the lines by then – and him playing me. And it was the most unhelpful … I can’t think of anything less revealing. It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!