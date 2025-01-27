Steve Harvey pulled zero punches when Ellen DeGeneres blindsided him with a photo of his daughter, Lori Harvey, sitting on then-partner Michael B. Jordan’s lap. The moment aired on a past episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the Family Feud host hilariously admitted, “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right now.”

The image, showing Lori, then 25, cozying up to the Creed star (then 34), popped up during a playful interrogation by Ellen. She asked Harvey if Jordan had spent Christmas with the family. When Harvey confirmed he had, Ellen cheekily flashed the photo and quipped, “Look at that, that’s happening in front of you?” Cue Harvey’s priceless reaction: “I’ve never seen that picture before… not really feeling that picture.”

The audience erupted with laughter as Harvey laughed off the awkwardness. But Steve Harvey had some legit praise for Jordan. Apparently, the Black Panther star knew exactly how to score points with his girlfriend’s dad: by being a “good gift giver.” “Hell yeah, that’s why I like him!” Harvey said before revealing that Jordan gifted him a luxurious cigar box with 100 rare cigars. “Who does that?” he marveled.

Jordan didn’t stop at cigars. He also went all out for Steve’s wife, gifting her a deluxe set of skis. Steve Harvey couldn’t help but joke: “Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is if you want her to be your mother-in-law!”

Despite his humor, Harvey admitted he was rooting for the actor. “I don’t know, man, I’m pulling for him because he’s a really good guy, comes from a good family,” he shared. But the overprotective dad side kicked in just as fast. “At the same time, I got my eye on him.” As always, Harvey balanced humor with heartfelt sentiments. He joked that while he couldn’t “whoop” Jordan, “If he ever turns around, I’m gonna knock his a** out.” Classic Steve Harvey.

Though Lori and Michael eventually parted ways, this throwback moment still stands out as a perfect blend of comedy, charm, and Harvey’s unmatched energy. Whether it’s his overprotective dad act or his signature humor, Steve Harvey left fans laughing and rooting for him.

