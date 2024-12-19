Steve Harvey fans have been tired of the repeated death hoax around him. Hours ago, news spread like wildfire that the Family Feud host had passed away. But turns out it was a mischievous move made by an AI-generated article. Scroll below for all the details!

This is the fourth time a death hoax has gone viral around Harvey. Social media users received a notification from an online website “Trend Cast News” with the headline, “Steve Harvey passed away today: remembering the legacy of a comedy legend.” But the byline read, “Future Tech Prediction.”

A user took to social media platform and share their scary experience, “I woke up to this Steve Harvey passed “news” and just reading the headline, I knew it was bs but bro… This NewsBreak app just posts/shares anything I have a love hate relationship with this app. They want to be credible but allow whatever.”

Others also shared that they received a similar notification about Steve Harvey.

A user on X wrote, “Gmorn’n did anyone else wake up to Steve Harvey passed away news and it was a Spam or virus link”

Another tweeted, “I did. I clicked on it & there was no info. I looked him up & it seems, he’s alive & well. Why do people do these things?”

Yup even took a screenshot just in case 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/881Pv032Yt — !!!GUTZ~OVER~FEAR!!!👑 (@stillsmokin617) December 18, 2024

Steve Harvey did not react to the death hoax. However, he did come to Twitter to share his daily dose of motivation. Clearly, he’s unfazed by the negative rumors and chooses to look at brighter side of life.

“Stop holding yourself back and start building the life you deserve,” read a tweet by the Family Feud host.

Stop holding yourself back and start building the life you deserve. — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 19, 2024

Earlier this year, there were viral rumors about Steve‘s wife alleging she cheated on him with their bodyguard. But it turned out to be just another wild gossip. Their family is thick and happier than ever.

